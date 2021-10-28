De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee





Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has issued an apology for refusing to take the knee following a directive by the Cricket South Africa board earlier this week.

De Kock made him unavailable for the ICC Twenty20 Super 12 match against the West Indies on Tuesday following the directive. The directive was meant to create a unified show of support from the team in the fight against racism.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, De Kock apologised to his teammates and to supporters in South Africa, saying that he understood the importance of standing against racism and that he also understood the responsibility of the players setting an example.