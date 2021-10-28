Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties
Former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Tony Leon says going into law was almost accidental for him.
His father was a judge and his brother was a law student when he went to study at Wits.
Leon served as the leader of the Democratic Alliance from 1999-2007 and in 2009, former President Jacob Zuma appointed him an ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Leon talks about his childhood, family and career.
I didn't quite like the practice of law as much as the studying of law. I didn't see my life as an attorney.Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land
Reflecting on his walk with the Democratic Alliance, Leon says he still votes for the party.
I still vote for the party. You don't abandon the team because you might have some difficulties with aspects of play. I think the DA does govern objectively than the other parties. I do think the DA deals with basics better than other parties.Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land
I don't think the DA has crashed. The DA has had some difficulties.Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: EWN.
