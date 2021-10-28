Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Home owners reminded to do these crucial safety and security checks during loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
8 Days in July
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] PromisesPromises: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor
Today at 17:10
Elections: Focus on Emfuleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Khithika, Sedibeng Regional Chairperson - Sedibeng Regional Chairperson for the EFF
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Tony Leon speaks about his childhood, family and career. 28 October 2021 11:47 AM
More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without... 28 October 2021 10:56 AM
'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years' Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area. 27 October 2021 5:29 PM
View all Local
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times. 28 October 2021 7:18 AM
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 Novemb... 27 October 2021 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
Death warmed up Cremation is becoming more popular, that is a problem 27 October 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
Muay Thai expert puts guy in choke hold after he sexually harasses her in train Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:31 AM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties

28 October 2021 11:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tony Leon
Former Democratic Alliance DA leader Tony Leon
Hanging Out With Clement
DA Democratic Alliance

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Tony Leon speaks about his childhood, family and career.

Former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Tony Leon says going into law was almost accidental for him.

His father was a judge and his brother was a law student when he went to study at Wits.

Leon served as the leader of the Democratic Alliance from 1999-2007 and in 2009, former President Jacob Zuma appointed him an ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Leon talks about his childhood, family and career.

I didn't quite like the practice of law as much as the studying of law. I didn't see my life as an attorney.

Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land

Reflecting on his walk with the Democratic Alliance, Leon says he still votes for the party.

I still vote for the party. You don't abandon the team because you might have some difficulties with aspects of play. I think the DA does govern objectively than the other parties. I do think the DA deals with basics better than other parties.

Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land

I don't think the DA has crashed. The DA has had some difficulties.

Tony Leon, Author - FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land

Listen to the full interview below:




28 October 2021 11:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tony Leon
Former Democratic Alliance DA leader Tony Leon
Hanging Out With Clement
DA Democratic Alliance

More from Local

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

28 October 2021 10:56 AM

Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without water since Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years'

27 October 2021 5:29 PM

Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

27 October 2021 5:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is taking legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More young people prefer freelance work, survey finds

27 October 2021 3:52 PM

MD of Outsized South Africa Johann Van Niekerk talks about the move from permanent employment to freelance work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC demands answers from Gordhan & De Ruyter over load shedding

27 October 2021 3:14 PM

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding at noon after more generating units broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots

27 October 2021 1:38 PM

SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee says the electronic vaccination data system must ensure the healthcare workers are registered for their second dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matriculants under pressure and Eskom power outage a serious turnoff - Umalusi

27 October 2021 12:52 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness reporters as well as education quality assurer CEO Dr Mafu Ramometsi on the final exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning

27 October 2021 11:18 AM

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All systems go for International Air Traffic Management Conference today

27 October 2021 8:08 AM

Air Traffic Management executive Jeoffrey Matshoba says the conference will tackle recovery of the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'

26 October 2021 6:57 PM

'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nzimande confirms NSFAS student funding applications to open on 2 November

28 October 2021 12:26 PM

Agrizzi's health, other legal cases sees Bosasa fraud case postponed to January

28 October 2021 11:45 AM

SANDF troop deployment for elections to cost taxpayers more than R47m

28 October 2021 10:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA