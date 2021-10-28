More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water





As if the power outages are not enough, residents of some Johannesburg areas have been hit by another outage, water.

Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without water since Wednesday.

Johannesburg Water has advised that a contractor is still busy on-site with the tie-ins.

Residents have taken to social media to complain, especially as estimated times to resolve the matter kept on being shifted.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela says there are delays in completing the work as the pipeline was not fully drained.

Alternative water supply has been arranged through tankers for those affected.

