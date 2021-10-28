Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Chip shortages hammering financial results around the world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intelligence
Today at 18:50
How to convince the private sector to invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
KeyTec on the emerging and high-growth video telematics market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Micheal Roberts - KeyTec CEO
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate. 28 October 2021 3:29 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improv... 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings. 28 October 2021 4:32 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week

28 October 2021 1:08 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Department of Higher Education and Training
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improvements to the system.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande today announced the opening of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for 2022 academic year.

Applications will open from next week Tuesday, 2 November to 7 January 2022.

Nzimande gave details on the enhancements made to the application portal, which he says is part of the reason for the delayed launch.

Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo has more.

The minister said the student funding increased by 107 percent from R20-billion in 2020 to R42-billion in 2021. The applications will be open much later than the normal period between September and November. He said this will not affect applicants negatively as the improvements to the system are a response to previous complaints about late processing of applications and communication of the decisions.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...




28 October 2021 1:08 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Department of Higher Education and Training
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

More from Local

We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health

28 October 2021 3:29 PM

Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

28 October 2021 1:11 PM

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

28 October 2021 12:53 PM

Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without water since Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties

28 October 2021 11:47 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Tony Leon speaks about his childhood, family and career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years'

27 October 2021 5:29 PM

Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

27 October 2021 5:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is taking legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More young people prefer freelance work, survey finds

27 October 2021 3:52 PM

MD of Outsized South Africa Johann Van Niekerk talks about the move from permanent employment to freelance work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC demands answers from Gordhan & De Ruyter over load shedding

27 October 2021 3:14 PM

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding at noon after more generating units broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots

27 October 2021 1:38 PM

SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee says the electronic vaccination data system must ensure the healthcare workers are registered for their second dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matriculants under pressure and Eskom power outage a serious turnoff - Umalusi

27 October 2021 12:52 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness reporters as well as education quality assurer CEO Dr Mafu Ramometsi on the final exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

Politics Local

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe sanctions should be scrapped as they only worsen crisis - UN expert

28 October 2021 6:18 PM

Small-scale farmers, fishers still suffering from COVID impact: study

28 October 2021 6:11 PM

WC IEC: We're in the final stages of preparing for Monday’s elections

28 October 2021 5:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA