Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week
Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande today announced the opening of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for 2022 academic year.
Applications will open from next week Tuesday, 2 November to 7 January 2022.
Nzimande gave details on the enhancements made to the application portal, which he says is part of the reason for the delayed launch.
Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo has more.
The minister said the student funding increased by 107 percent from R20-billion in 2020 to R42-billion in 2021. The applications will be open much later than the normal period between September and November. He said this will not affect applicants negatively as the improvements to the system are a response to previous complaints about late processing of applications and communication of the decisions.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
