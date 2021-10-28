Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says new people are needed at the helm at Eskom.
This comes after the utility announced Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday.
A media briefing on Wednesday night saw Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan updating the country on the state of the national grid citing that the utility will do all it can to make sure that the power is on on election day.
RELATED: Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst
Speaking to Mandy Wiener Shilowa says the Eskom board and the minister should be fired.
My position is that both Gordhan and the Eskom board should go. We were told that the situation would be under control in 18 months, and nothing has happened.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier
He adds that instead, South Africans are told to have faith with the power utility.
Listen below to the full conversation:
