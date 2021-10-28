We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health
Discovery Health has announced it will make covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all its employees by 2022.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan says this is not a decision they took lightly.
It has been received very well by our employees. Most of our employees were already vaccinated by the time and were anxious to get vaccinated recognising the risks of covid.Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief commercial officer - Discovery Health
There are people who are strongly against vaccination, in our implementation of the policy, while we recognise the strong legal framework, we've taken a mutually considerate approach on this.Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief commercial officer - Discovery Health
Our expectation is as our policy that everyone is vaccinated by January. Those people who have justifiable reasons to not vaccinate we will find ways to accommodate them.Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief commercial officer - Discovery Health
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162610605_notepad-with-text-mandatory-vaccination-and-stethoscope-medical-concept-.html?vti=mnw51lp70skz0g0h2q-1-39
