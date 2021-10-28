Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey

Today at 18:09 Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Kelly - Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA

125 125

Today at 18:11 EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 Chip shortages hammering financial results around the world. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intelligence

125 125

Today at 18:50 How to convince the private sector to invest in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 19:08 KeyTec on the emerging and high-growth video telematics market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Micheal Roberts - KeyTec CEO

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125