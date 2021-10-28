Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey
Polling company Ipsos has released new findings ahead of the local government elections.
The study found that voter apathy will be a feature of this election, as it was in the last few elections.
The study was undertaken between 9 and 14 October 2021 and made use of a CATI methodology.
John Perlman speaks to Ipsos Public Affairs director Mari Harris.
We know that a lot of local governments in the country are not working and quite a lot of them are under administration.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos
What surprised me more is when we asked people which party are you going to vote for or if they will vote for the same party as they voted for in 2016, they actually say yes or 80% of them said yes they will.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
