Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Chip shortages hammering financial results around the world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intelligence
Today at 18:50
How to convince the private sector to invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
KeyTec on the emerging and high-growth video telematics market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Micheal Roberts - KeyTec CEO
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate. 28 October 2021 3:29 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improv... 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings. 28 October 2021 4:32 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey

28 October 2021 4:32 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Elections
Ipsos
eNCA Ipsos poll
2021 Local Government Election
#Elections2021

John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings.

Polling company Ipsos has released new findings ahead of the local government elections.

The study found that voter apathy will be a feature of this election, as it was in the last few elections.

The study was undertaken between 9 and 14 October 2021 and made use of a CATI methodology.

John Perlman speaks to Ipsos Public Affairs director Mari Harris.

We know that a lot of local governments in the country are not working and quite a lot of them are under administration.

Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos 

What surprised me more is when we asked people which party are you going to vote for or if they will vote for the same party as they voted for in 2016, they actually say yes or 80% of them said yes they will.

Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos 

Listen to the full interview below:




28 October 2021 4:32 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Elections
Ipsos
eNCA Ipsos poll
2021 Local Government Election
#Elections2021

More from Politics

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

28 October 2021 1:11 PM

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst

28 October 2021 7:43 AM

Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'

28 October 2021 7:18 AM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC

27 October 2021 11:31 AM

IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues'

27 October 2021 7:23 AM

International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector

26 October 2021 9:04 PM

'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post

26 October 2021 8:32 PM

Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana

26 October 2021 1:12 PM

The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution'

26 October 2021 7:54 AM

Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'

25 October 2021 4:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

Politics Local

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe sanctions should be scrapped as they only worsen crisis - UN expert

28 October 2021 6:18 PM

Small-scale farmers, fishers still suffering from COVID impact: study

28 October 2021 6:11 PM

WC IEC: We're in the final stages of preparing for Monday’s elections

28 October 2021 5:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA