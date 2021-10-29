Streaming issues? Report here
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections

29 October 2021 7:59 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
EFF
IFP
DA
City of Johanesburg
ActionSA
2021 Local Government Election

Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government elections.

Parties are going for the final push to canvass voters ahead of the local government elections on Monday.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has indicated that it will announce the results of the elections on 4 November.

Inkata Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa tells Bongani Bingwa that the IFP is the solution to the problems of the people of South Africa.

Whenever we are given a mandate we always deliver. We have demonstrated it in the City of Johannesburg. We have managed to do away with a backlog within two years.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

Corruption will be enemy number one.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

The Economic Freedom Fighters elections spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys says the party knows what the needs of the people are.

Here in Gauteng, we have huge numbers of people who do not have access to basic human services, running water and flushing toilets.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, Election spokesperson - EFF

We have a problem with overcrowding, people flock to the city because they don't have jobs. There is a lack of planning on the side of the government and their excuses are always people are coming into the city. The EFF is not the alternative, it is the answer.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, Election spokesperson - EFF

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says the City of Johannesburg is facing massive challenges.

We need to urgently get rid of ANC cadres and put together professional public service. We need to capacitate law enforcement.

Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

We have to be brutal in taking over the city and working together with private companies. e need to hold Home Affairs accountable for this mess of open board policy.

Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
