Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta

29 October 2021 8:54 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg
'Whats Gone Viral'
metaverse

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking

Social networking giant Facebook has rebranded. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains the 'Metaverse' virtual concept.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




29 October 2021 8:54 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg
'Whats Gone Viral'
metaverse

