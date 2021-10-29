Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta
Social networking giant Facebook has rebranded. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains the 'Metaverse' virtual concept.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains his “Metaverse” virtual world concept, which he says is about “connecting with people.” pic.twitter.com/24YZk5ag5J— The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2021
Source : AFP
