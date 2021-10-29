Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking

Social networking giant Facebook has rebranded. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains the 'Metaverse' virtual concept.

Watch the video below:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains his “Metaverse” virtual world concept, which he says is about “connecting with people.” pic.twitter.com/24YZk5ag5J — The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: