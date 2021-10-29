Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
In conversation with the South african national blood service
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead Consultant in Training, Education and Advisory service, SANBS
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Rewriting African wedding traditions
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leah Sefor
Mabutla Modiba, wedding planner
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Transnet financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby - CEO at Transnet
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning. 29 October 2021 9:24 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
View all Local
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government e... 29 October 2021 7:59 AM
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings. 28 October 2021 4:32 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index. 28 October 2021 6:55 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today

29 October 2021 9:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Water
Johannesburg Water
Johannesburg water cuts

Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning.

One less stress for residents of the City of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Water says water will be restored in areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel.

The areas have been without water since Wednesday.




29 October 2021 9:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Water
Johannesburg Water
Johannesburg water cuts

More from Local

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years

28 October 2021 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health

28 October 2021 3:29 PM

Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

28 October 2021 1:11 PM

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week

28 October 2021 1:08 PM

Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improvements to the system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

28 October 2021 12:53 PM

Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without water since Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties

28 October 2021 11:47 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Tony Leon speaks about his childhood, family and career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years'

27 October 2021 5:29 PM

Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

27 October 2021 5:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is taking legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today

Local

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

Politics Local

Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections

Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla: We'll know in mid-November if SA's escaped elections unscathed

29 October 2021 8:52 AM

Cable theft, equipment failure cause of power cuts in north Joburg - City Power

29 October 2021 7:56 AM

With expected fuel price hike coming, taxi sector not increasing prices for now

29 October 2021 7:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA