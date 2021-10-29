One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today
One less stress for residents of the City of Johannesburg.
Johannesburg Water says water will be restored in areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel.
The areas have been without water since Wednesday.
Tie in #BramleyView: work was completed this morning. Water to be restored to affected areas. ^E pic.twitter.com/yMzXCwXxXI— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 29, 2021
