'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
South Africans will on Monday head to the polls to cast their votes for their preferred candidates in the local government elections.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa has indicated that it will announce the results of the elections on 4 November.
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show's openline weigh in on who they will cast their votes for come election day.
I want the incoming mayor of Joburg, who I hope will be Herman Mashaba, to prioritise building maintenance. And unfortunately if the African National Congress (ANC) is returned to power, they wont have the guts to do proper maintenance.Aubrey, Caller
Currently, the leader of ActionSA is contesting for mayor of Joburg, however, will Mashaba resign as mayor come the national elections in 2022, asks caller Rodney.
Thabiso from Fourways says he is going to vote for a party that puts South Africans first which is ActionSA.
Tristine from Sandton believes the media has a difficult job in trying to report on political parties without appearing partisan.
I am voting for the Economic Freedom Fighters because as a young person, I relate more with the party.Duduzile, Caller
What we are currently experiencing in terms of this load shedding, is nothing else other than sabotage. Load shedding is sabotage to tarnish the image of the ANC.Joseph, Caller
Listen below to the full #702Openline here:
