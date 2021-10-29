We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS
Currently, about only one percent of the population in South Africa donates blood. The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is urging everyone to acknowledge the value of everyone’s contribution in saving lives and to further encourage people, to be a part of the saving lives movement.
Are you a blood donor? Why do you donate blood?
SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile has more.
We need more people to come and donate. We always check or stock levels. For awareness, we go to radio stations such as yours to ask people to come and donate blood. Our minimum requirements are on our website. Foreign nationals are eligible provided they meet the criteria, but we check for malaria. If you go home to a malaria area you have to wait for three years.Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead consultant in training, education and advisory service - SANBS
Why charge for blood while we donate for free?
It's not selling the product per se but for us ensuring that the blood is of good quality. We check the donor with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that the blood does not have HIV, hepatitis...Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead consultant in training, education and advisory service - SANBS
Listen below for the full interview....
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
