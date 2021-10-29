Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman





Wouter Kellerman is a multi-award winner. The Grammy Award-winning South African flutist, producer and composer has also won eight South African Music Awards.

Kellerman received a Grammy Award for his 2014 album Winds of Samsara, a collaboration with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej. It reached No 1 on the US New Age Album Billboard Charts.

Wouter has worked with David Arkenstone on Pangaea.

The musician told Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

I am I'm in Las Vegas. That is where I can find work at the moment. The music in this new album calls for unity. Wouter Kellerman, Musician

Music can be very emotional, that is why we infuse it with what connects to the people. David Arkenstone, Musician

The instrumentals can convey a deeper meaning than words can express. Wouter Kellerman, Musician

They produced the music while in different locations.

That can be very challenging to work in extremely different time zones. We started sending each other files when lockdown started last year. David Arkenstone, Musician

I've flown all the way to LA. We had been for a while through Facebook. Today we released our first video of the music. Our goal at the moment is to make sure our music gets out there. Wouter Kellerman, Musician

