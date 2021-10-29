Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect
For all of you struggling to decide who to cast your ballot for, whether you should vote or not, are you indifferent, just don't know to vote, we have asked self-proclaimed elections nerd Wayne Sussman for a quick dummy's guide.
If you are in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand, Tshwane or City of Johannesburg you're gonna get two ballots on Monday: a ward ballot and a proportional ballot. If you are Krugersdorp, Mogale City or in the Vaal, Emfuleni, Midvaal Heidelberg, Carltoneville or Randfontein you are going to get theree ballots.Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick
Let's focus on those people who are in the metros. The one would be for the ward councillor. These are gonna be longer than usual because of ballot spammers, ie people you never heard of running in your ward. They are going to choose for a person to represent the ward you live in in the city council, the person you are going to contact about your personal grievances about matters in your ward.Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick
Secondly, ballot you're gonna have the proportional ballot and that is the party you hope to represent you in the city council. Each party will submit a list of people they want to represent you in council. It will be a long list and that is where the councillors will come from when we tally the seats.Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick
When the council convenes for its first meeting, they will elect a mayor. It is very important to go and vote even if you are not happy with the parties right now, look at the candidates in your ward, look at the different parties' manifestoes. If you're still not happy, being given a day off to vote, take a book to the polling station, take your family along. If you're still not happy by the time you've gone through all the parties trying to get your vote, spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not show up at all.Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick
Listen below for the full interview...
