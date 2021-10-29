Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: EFF final rally in Katlehong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
DME announces agreement with 25 new IPPs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Hartmut Winkler
Today at 15:50
Africa’s first continent-wide survey of climate change literacy finds education is key
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicholas P. Simpson Postdoctoral Research Fellow, African Climate and Development Initiative
Today at 16:10
Media24 poll deep dive: Ramaphosa remains ANC's best asset
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth van Onselen
Today at 16:50
A gag order to stop a woman from speaking about her alleged rapist would have a chilling effect throughout South Africa, the Cape High Court was told in an attempt to overturn the order.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 17:10
Election: Focus on Kliptown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nonhlanhla Radebe EFF
Khehla Radebe, PAC Joburg Mayoral candidate
Today at 17:40
Elections Focus: Dawn Park
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refiloe, ANC Ward councilor for Ward 43
Lana Marais, DA Ward councilor Ward 43
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Transnet financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby - CEO at Transnet
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Dear Rae
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karin Rae Matthee - Founder at Dear Rae
Latest Local
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections' Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline. 29 October 2021 10:45 AM
We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible. 29 October 2021 10:36 AM
One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning. 29 October 2021 9:24 AM
View all Local
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government e... 29 October 2021 7:59 AM
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings. 28 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Politics
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Opinion
29 October 2021 3:00 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Rolene Strauss
Upside of Failure
Self-confidence

Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Do you struggle with self-confidence?

Are you constantly comparing yourself to the world's version of perfection?

Does your current level of self-confidence jeopardise your ability to reach your goals and be successful?

RELATED: I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele

Well, you are not alone, in her book 'Rediscover Your Self-confidence' former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss shares her insecurities and body image issues that began when she was a teenager, and even while wearing the Miss World crown.

She joins Azania Mosaka to talk about how she gained self-confidence through failing on The Upside of Failure.

The first big failure experience was at the age of 16, where I had the opportunity to travel abroad for modeling. I grew up in a household where my brother and I were told we could achieve any goal we wanted to achieve.

Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World

At the age of 16, I found myself standing in front of an elderly lady with a measuring tape as she had to take some of my measurements before I could travel to Paris. She took the tape, put it around my waist and said 95 cm, we need to get it down to at least 90 cm.

Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World

In that moment, that little girl changed, and little by little I realised that maybe I am not good enough to be a model. That experience catapulted my self-confidence struggle. The moral of the story is that some failures show us that some things are not for us.

Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World

Listen below to the full conversation:














