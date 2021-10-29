Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss
Do you struggle with self-confidence?
Are you constantly comparing yourself to the world's version of perfection?
Does your current level of self-confidence jeopardise your ability to reach your goals and be successful?
Well, you are not alone, in her book 'Rediscover Your Self-confidence' former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss shares her insecurities and body image issues that began when she was a teenager, and even while wearing the Miss World crown.
She joins Azania Mosaka to talk about how she gained self-confidence through failing on The Upside of Failure.
The first big failure experience was at the age of 16, where I had the opportunity to travel abroad for modeling. I grew up in a household where my brother and I were told we could achieve any goal we wanted to achieve.Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World
At the age of 16, I found myself standing in front of an elderly lady with a measuring tape as she had to take some of my measurements before I could travel to Paris. She took the tape, put it around my waist and said 95 cm, we need to get it down to at least 90 cm.Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World
In that moment, that little girl changed, and little by little I realised that maybe I am not good enough to be a model. That experience catapulted my self-confidence struggle. The moral of the story is that some failures show us that some things are not for us.Rolene Strauss, Author, former MissSA and Miss World
Listen below to the full conversation:
