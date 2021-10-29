The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield has won big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence on Thursday night.
The awards happened at a socially distanced gala event at The Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch.
Whitfield clinched the coveted Broadcast Audio award ahead of Ryk van Niekerk and Nompumelelo Siziba.
Sanlam financial journalist of the year for a second consecutive year went to Claire Bisseker from Financial Mail.
Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognise a vibrant society needs robust journalism today and in the future. Sanlam’s contribution to financial journalism supports the press to fulfil society’s informational needs in an ever-changing globalised world.”
