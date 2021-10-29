South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey





Afrobarometer recently released a survey in which it found that over two-thirds of Africans perceived climate conditions for agricultural production had worsened over the past ten years.

Among Africans who have heard about climate change, the survey found that 71% wanted climate change to be stopped and 51% wanted to help in stopping the impact of climate change.

Afternoon Drive's John Perlman chats to African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson to reflect on the survey.

We realised that for some time now, a lot of researchers appreciated that there is an increasing perception of the impact of climate change on people's lives. Nicholas Simpson, Postdoctoral research fellow - African Climate and Development Initiative

But we didn't know whether that perception of climate variations was associated with an understanding of the idea and concept of climate change. We set out to go beyond existing studies on the perception of climate change to get to climate change literacy. Nicholas Simpson, Postdoctoral research fellow - African Climate and Development Initiative

He adds that of the countries surveyed on climate change, South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy.

Out of the 33 African countries, South Africa ranks 29th on that list and some provinces in South Africa ranking amongst the lowest in the continent. Nicholas Simpson, Postdoctoral research fellow - African Climate and Development Initiative

Listen below to the full conversation: