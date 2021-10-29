Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Mawa, the editor of the book ‘Culture and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa’
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lebogang Lance Nawa - editor of the book ‘Culture and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa’
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Neo Cholo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Neo Cholo - Author, Speaker & Entrepreneur
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to repl... 29 October 2021 4:40 PM
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections' Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline. 29 October 2021 10:45 AM
We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible. 29 October 2021 10:36 AM
View all Local
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government e... 29 October 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight

29 October 2021 4:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Electricity
Stage 2 load shedding
Power
#EskomLoadShedding
Stage 4 load shedding

Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend.

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding at 8pm tonight.

Load shedding was supposed to end at 05:00 on Saturday morning.

Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend.




29 October 2021 4:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Electricity
Stage 2 load shedding
Power
#EskomLoadShedding
Stage 4 load shedding

More from Local

'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'

29 October 2021 10:45 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS

29 October 2021 10:36 AM

SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today

29 October 2021 9:24 AM

Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years

28 October 2021 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health

28 October 2021 3:29 PM

Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

28 October 2021 1:11 PM

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week

28 October 2021 1:08 PM

Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande mentioned that the delays are due to improvements to the system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

28 October 2021 12:53 PM

Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without water since Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight

Local

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence

Entertainment Business

South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey

Politics Africa

EWN Highlights

Eskom’s Oberholzer blames load shedding on negligence, not sabotage

29 October 2021 7:19 PM

Cape Town children: ‘We want honest and accountable local leaders’

29 October 2021 7:00 PM

Mbalula admits this campaign season was challenging for the ANC

29 October 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA