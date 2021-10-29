SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight
Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding at 8pm tonight.
Load shedding was supposed to end at 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend.
October 29, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kvkirillov/kvkirillov1512/kvkirillov151200035/49927316-blackout-concept-lighting-candle-near-laptop-with-dark-empty-screen.jpg
More from Local
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.Read More
We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS
SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible.Read More
One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today
Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.Read More
We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health
Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate.Read More
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.Read More
Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week
Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande mentioned that the delays are due to improvements to the system.Read More