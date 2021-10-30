What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?
Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress especially at the end of the year.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and you are unable to meet constant demands of daily life, you might be experiencing burnout.
RELATED: How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most
Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.
The coronavirus pandemic over the past two years has not only the experience of burnout but it has led to the International Classification of Diseases recognising burnout for the first time in January 2022.Kyle Block, Industrial-Organisational psychologist
He adds that in the beginning, burnout doesn't appear as burnout, a person applies pressure on themselves to achieve certain goals.
However, burnout slowly slips in as the pressure rises.
You will notice that, you feel a little more exhausted - you start to feel a little more negative and it gets to a stage where you feel a bit stuck.Kyle Block, Industrial-Organisational psychologist
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156340827_sad-teacher-sits-on-the-background-of-the-blackboard-copy-space.html?vti=lwtzav68v5dacslc0q-1-6
