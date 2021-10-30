Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
In South Africa, one in twenty-eight women is at a risk of having breast cancer.
RELATED: One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of creating breast cancer awareness.
Breast cancer is a big problem in world and if you look at the developed world, it is a problem but people are no longer losing their lives. In South Africa and other developing countries, it is a problem and people are losing their lives.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that people need to be diagnosed early, so they can get interventions that will save their lives.
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
