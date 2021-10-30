Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Ideas for keeping children busy with water

30 October 2021 9:13 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Water
Children
Toys
Kids

Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush says water is fascinating for children as it provides them with a sense of wonder of the world.

Water delights children and they learn from an early age that water is adventure.

RELATED: Festive season gifts: Tips on choosing toys for pre-schoolers

She joins Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss how children can be kept busy with water.

Its fluid, its colourless and water fascinates because it is one of those things that changes state, from liquid to solid, to a gas and we can use water for fun come rain or come shine.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She adds that water is one of those things that people can be creative when using it, as they don't have to go buy anything to have fun with it.

Listen below to the full conversation:




