Ideas for keeping children busy with water
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush says water is fascinating for children as it provides them with a sense of wonder of the world.
Water delights children and they learn from an early age that water is adventure.
RELATED: Festive season gifts: Tips on choosing toys for pre-schoolers
She joins Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss how children can be kept busy with water.
Its fluid, its colourless and water fascinates because it is one of those things that changes state, from liquid to solid, to a gas and we can use water for fun come rain or come shine.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
She adds that water is one of those things that people can be creative when using it, as they don't have to go buy anything to have fun with it.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/diverse.html
More from Local
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes
Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO on the importance of breast cancer awareness.Read More
SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight
Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend.Read More
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.Read More
We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS
SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible.Read More
One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today
Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?
Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.Read More
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss
Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident
Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show.Read More
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele
AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More