Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes





South Africans who registered to cast their special vote in the local government elections will have the opportunity to do so this weekend.

While the rest of the public will cast their vote on Monday, voting stations for special votes will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Don't forget to vote where you're registered.



— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 30, 2021