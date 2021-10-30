Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes
South Africans who registered to cast their special vote in the local government elections will have the opportunity to do so this weekend.
RELATED: Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect
While the rest of the public will cast their vote on Monday, voting stations for special votes will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Don't forget to vote where you're registered.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 30, 2021
Mask up and bring your SA ID document. Voting stations will be open from 8 AM to 5 PM. #EveryVoiceTogether #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/v7WBG4nttH
More from Local
Ideas for keeping children busy with water
Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.Read More
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO on the importance of breast cancer awareness.Read More
SOME GOOD NEWS: Eskom to put brakes on power outages at 8pm tonight
Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said on Friday afternoon that improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend.Read More
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.Read More
We don't sell blood but charge for quality control and logistics - SANBS
SANBS lead consultant in training, education and advisory service Dr Thabiso Rapodile says foreign nationals are eligible.Read More
One less stress for Joburg residents, water to be restored today
Johannesburg Water says they finished fixing the problem in the early hours of the morning.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.Read More
More from Politics
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey
African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings.Read More
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect
Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not show up at all.Read More
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.Read More
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections
Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government elections.Read More
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey
John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings.Read More
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but nothing was done.Read More
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst
Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa.Read More
'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times.Read More
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC
IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 November.Read More