Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup





South Africa has beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing a second win in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Heinrich Klaasen was replaced by the controversial Quinton de Kock who missed the previous game after he disagreed with directive to take the knee.

The South Africans won the toss and elected to field.

Sri Lanka posted 142 all out as it was Proteas bowlers that owned the day.

Next up the Proteas play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday.