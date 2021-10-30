Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup
South Africa has beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing a second win in the T20 Cricket World Cup.
Heinrich Klaasen was replaced by the controversial Quinton de Kock who missed the previous game after he disagreed with directive to take the knee.
The South Africans won the toss and elected to field.
RELATED: De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee
Sri Lanka posted 142 all out as it was Proteas bowlers that owned the day.
Next up the Proteas play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34046770_red-leather-cricket-ball-with-bailes.html
More from Sport
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee
The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an example.Read More
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic
Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further.Read More
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues'
International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day.Read More
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament is gonna be a major distraction.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium
Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated.Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller
Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.Read More
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health
John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.Read More