What to do when you encounter a snake





As temperatures increase, snakes become more active making October to April snakebite season.

Most snakes found in South Africa are harmless and beneficial to the ecosystem.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Johan Marais from the African Snakebite Institute says there are 10 to 12 snakebite deaths in South Africa per year.

We speak about myths and the misunderstandings that are there about snakes. Snakes don't chase after you, black mamba's don't attack people Johan Marais, African Snakebite Institute

In the greater Durban area, more than 100 black mambas are removed from urban areas every year. Johan Marais, African Snakebite Institute

If you have a snake encounter, no matter the situation, back off five paces immediately and you will not be bitten. If someone is bitten by a snake get the person to the hospital, do not do anything else. Johan Marais, African Snakebite Institute

