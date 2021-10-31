Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex'





Certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse says a high interest is charged for withdrawals on a pension fund when a spouse claims from it during a divorce.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says the withdrawals make the fund a liability in terms of its sustainability.

While you can access it, if you decide you want to cash it out you are going to be taxed very punishingly. You are going to be taxed at a high rate. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

On the divorcee side or the one claiming, it should not be seen as a windfall because you are going to be taxed very punishingly. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

