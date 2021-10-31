Day two of special votes underway across the country





It's day two of the local government elections special votes.

Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Monday.

The Independent Electoral Commission has been visiting old age homes on request while some of the elderly have already made their way to voting stations.

The work continues this morning! Day 2 of Special Voting #LGE2021



Voting stations are now open for special votes! If you successfully applied, you have until 5 PM to vote. pic.twitter.com/TjbcwTuPRx — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 31, 2021