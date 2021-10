Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions

Mamelodi Sundowns are the MTN 8 champions this season.

Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death.

Ugandan and Sundowns captain Dennis Onyango was the hero, saving five penalties.

The last time the Brazilians won this tournament was back in 2007, when it was still known as the SAA Supa 8.

Good morning #MTN8 Champions! 🏆



Let us know how you're feeling this morning! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/tL2w5h1Sty — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 31, 2021