Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions
Mamelodi Sundowns are the MTN 8 champions this season.
Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death.
Ugandan and Sundowns captain Dennis Onyango was the hero, saving five penalties.
The last time the Brazilians won this tournament was back in 2007, when it was still known as the SAA Supa 8.
Good morning #MTN8 Champions! 🏆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 31, 2021
Let us know how you're feeling this morning! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/tL2w5h1Sty
Source : Twitter/@PUMASouthAfrica
