Cele reassures KZN communities of safe elections on Monday
Police Minister Bheki Cele is in KwaZulu Natal to assess the South African Police Service (SAPS) reading of Monday's local government elections.
Some voting stations in the Umgungundlovu District in KwaZulu-Natal failed to open on the first day of special voting because IEC officials had been threatened by community members.
Meanwhile, as voting stations close at 5 pm on Sunday, the IEC says it has completed between 50% to 70% home visits for special votes.
The commission says day two of the two-day special voting was smoother.
The IEC says voters who are not able to cast their vote by 5pm on Sunday can do so tomorrow when voting stations open for the rest of the country.
[HAPPENING NOW] Minister Cele and the SAPS management of the KZN province continue to cross cross the KZN province to assess @SAPoliceService readiness ahead of Monday’s #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/lBqGQ7f2bS— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2021
[TODAY] Minister Cele talks to community members of Mistake Farm in KZN, some of them were involved in violent clashes on Saturday, calling for the closure of the local voting station. Cele has assured residents that police will ensure no one is prevented from voting. #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/Kt3Lo7bJub— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2021
