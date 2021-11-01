Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
South Africans are out to cast their ballots in the sixth democractic local government elections on Monday.
Even though over 26 million people are registered there's a significant number of eligible voters who aren't interested in the municipal elections.
How does the media ensure that coverage is free and fair for political parties during elections?
RELATED: Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect
How can media houses be held accountable and how can space be made for new game players such as independent candidates?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird to give more insight on the matter.
To the extent that the media continues to report on the elections in a broadly and fairly manner, election coverage is not getting better. But it is an achievement of the media that it continues to cover the elections.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
One of the biggest threats to democracy is if the media actively supports or is unfairly bias to a certain group or party.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
The fact that 96% of media coverage of the elections is fair, is an incredible achievement, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
