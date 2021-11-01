Wear a mask, observe social distance at polling stations today - IEC
Millions of South Africans will head to the polls to make their mark in the 2021 local government elections on Monday.
South Africans who registered to cast their special vote in the local government elections had the opportunity to do so over the weekend.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi to unpack what voters can expect when voting on Monday.
Polling stations will be opened from 7 am until 9 pm. COVID-19 has been a complication in our planning as we have had to make adjustments.Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC
We ask voters to wear face masks when at the voting station. Observe social distancing and use sanitisers that are provided at the voting station. There will be pens that we will sanitise, but if a voter feels they want to bring their own pen, they can.Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
