[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
What challenges do Joburg residents have to consider as they make their decisions on the polls?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:27
Local Governement Elections underway in CPT, our EWN team brings us the latest update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 12:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
Home Affairs offices will operate with new times- 7am and 9pm for election day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:45
EWN Exclusive: EWN visits family on slain ANC Councillor, Tshepo Motaung.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Naledi pandor flys the flag high for SA at the G20 Rome summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 13:35
Election coverage with EWN
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 14:05
Election Watch with Paul Berkowitz - Prediction and what happens next
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:08
Local Elections: What happened at the polls today?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:13
Analyses of the local elections
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)
Today at 18:15
[PITCHED] Transnet results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalist briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption free municipal... 1 November 2021 12:02 PM
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS aft... 1 November 2021 12:00 PM
Kempton Park residents frustrated as Eskom switches off power on election day Residents from Kempton Park West, Terenure, Rhodes field, Aston Manor, Edleen, Van Riebeeck Park and surrounding areas woke up to... 1 November 2021 11:41 AM
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces. 1 November 2021 10:50 AM
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday mor... 1 November 2021 8:40 AM
Wear a mask, observe social distance at polling stations today - IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi unpacks what voters can expect when voting on Monday. 1 November 2021 7:49 AM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

1 November 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta

Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

Social media is talking after Alec Baldwin's wife for interrupting interview about him accidentally shooting a crew member.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




1 November 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

