Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the situation is calm across the country as South Africans exercise their right to vote in the local government elections.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Cele says from the preliminary report he received, most voting stations were able to open on time.
Hotspots are there in KZN and Gauteng and Eastern Cape mostly.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
In Mkhambathini where eight stations did not open yesterday, we went there again yesterday, police have saturated the place. Up to this point, we don't have really challenging issue except that they firebombed one voting station in Mkhambathini which is a creche that was partially burnt.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
So far so good and we know we can't lower our guard.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
