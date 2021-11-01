Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations
In a bid to vaccinate as many people as possible, the Gauteng Department of Health has set up 94 pop-up mobile vaccination sites at selected local government elections voting stations.
MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has more.
#LGE2021 || Pop-up sites to be open on Monday pic.twitter.com/1KT80TeWzS— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 31, 2021
We have more than 200 sites in Gauteng where voters can take advantage of this opportunity as soon as they have voted. Our officials interact with the voters as our pop-up vacination sites are next to the polling stations. I have sen quite a number of people queueing to vaccinate.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
If you are not vaccinated they register you. It takes 10 to 15 minutes and you receive an SMS. Parents can bring their teenagers. We have sen parents accompanying their children to go and vaccinate.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Because of security reasons we will work office hours until 4pm but if people are still in the queue we will help them.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Listen below for the full interview...
