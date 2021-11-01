Kempton Park residents frustrated as Eskom switches off power on election day
Some residents of the City of Ekurhuleni were left frustrated on Monday due to lack of power.
In a tweet, the City said the problem is from Eskom side and they did not know what the problem is.
#Kempton Park, No power. Affecting quite a large area: Kempton Park West, Terenure, Rhodes field, Aston Manor, Edleen, Van Riebeeck Park, and surrounding areas. Fault from Eskom side. No time frame indicated.— CoE_Call_Centre (@CoE_Call_Centre) November 1, 2021
#EskomGauteng #KemptonParkOutage— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 1, 2021
We are working on restoring supply to Kempton Park Municipality.
ETR is 09:30 a.m.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused.@City_Ekurhuleni
Many Twitter users expressed their frustrations.
Loadshedding in Birchleigh and Kempton Park... On election day!— Jimmy Huiskop (@Just_Gmee) November 1, 2021
@City_Ekurhuleni so since we don’t have electricity today in Kempton park - how are we suppose to vote.— Ben (@kelezane) November 1, 2021
ANC wants to lose Kempton Park I’m sure of it.— BLACK GARETH (@eastsidelouw) November 1, 2021
The arrogance!!! The whole of Kempton park and surrounding areas no electricity and water.. on Election Day... You clearly don’t care! ANC doesn’t care!— Lifes_Sweet_Nectar (@LifesNectar) November 1, 2021
