SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
HOUGHTON - Former President Thabo Mbeki cast his vote in Houghton, saying that the country needed “honest people, not thieves”.
While media cameras and photographers followed him to his voting booth, a calm and relaxed Mbeki took his time to cast his ballot.
Outside, he spoke to journalist briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption free municipalities.
#LGE2021 Former president Thabo Mbeki says the country needs “honest people not thieves”. ML pic.twitter.com/i1ciyiufg6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021
Mbeki said that many municipalities faced service delivery problems and many new councillors would have to face reality when they were voted in.
He said that whoever won these elections would have to work with other councillors and urged all those contesting not to treat each other like enemies.
GALLERY: SA heads to the polls in local govt elections
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Source : Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News
More from Elections
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead
Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.Read More
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers
The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
More from Politics
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.Read More
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead
Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.Read More
Wear a mask, observe social distance at polling stations today - IEC
Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi unpacks what voters can expect when voting on Monday.Read More
Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.Read More
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes
Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey
African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings.Read More
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect
Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not show up at all.Read More
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline.Read More
Political parties gear up for final run ahead of local government elections
Bongani Bingwa speaks to various political parties about why citizens should vote for them on Monday during the local government elections.Read More
More from Local
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations
MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS after 10 to 15 minutes.Read More
Kempton Park residents frustrated as Eskom switches off power on election day
Residents from Kempton Park West, Terenure, Rhodes field, Aston Manor, Edleen, Van Riebeeck Park and surrounding areas woke up to no electricity on Monday.Read More
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.Read More
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead
Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.Read More
Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.Read More
Cele reassures KZN communities of safe elections on Monday
Police Minister Bheki Cele says voting stations in Mkhabathini will be open for the local government elections.Read More
Day two of special votes underway across the country
Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Monday.Read More
Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex'
Certified financial planner talks about how withdrawal from pension funds are taxed.Read More
What to do when you encounter a snake
Johan Marais from the African Snakebite Institute says a lot of people do not understand the behaviour of snakes.Read More