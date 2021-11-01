Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has led a South African delegation to participate at the G20 Leader Summit in Rome, Italy over the past two days.
Italy, as president of the G20, convened the summit under the three pillars of people, planet and prosperity. South has prioritised access to vaccines, free security debt and support women empowerment.
Pando tells mandy Winer on The Midday Report.
I have voted. The key issues from the perspective of the continent of Africa were the shortage of vaccines. We are lagging behind other regions of the world because of a limited supply of vaccines, so we argued very strongly for vaccines to be made available and for accelarated action on the agreement that we would have sites on the continent that will produce the currently available vaccines.Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Everybody was referencing their commitment to COP26 (26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) in the UK and indicating that the time to act has actually passed, we need to see far greater commitment and the objectives that have been spokes of for years must be achieved and voting countries must be assisted.Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Listen below for the full interview...
