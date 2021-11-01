Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday cast his vote for the local government elections at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.
Accompanied by the first lady Tshepo Motsepe, Ramaphosa said he was delighted that finally the vote was a culmination of the election campaign.
RELATED: Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who was in Chiawelo where the president voted.
He said that the campaigning process was an eye opening one and the ANC is ready to put in action all that they have promised. And this time they are actually going to fix the problems that the country is facing.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He also addressed challenges that he saw while driving in Soweto including the protest in Dlamini where roads were blocked, she reports.
The president promised to address electricity and water challenges that residents have been complaining about, Modise adds.
Listen below to the full report:
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.Read More
CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes
Party president Lesiba Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning.Read More
'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'
Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz talks about possible coalitions in these elections than in 2016Read More
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.Read More
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.Read More
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead
Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.Read More
Wear a mask, observe social distance at polling stations today - IEC
Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi unpacks what voters can expect when voting on Monday.Read More
Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.Read More