Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday cast his vote for the local government elections at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Accompanied by the first lady Tshepo Motsepe, Ramaphosa said he was delighted that finally the vote was a culmination of the election campaign.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who was in Chiawelo where the president voted.

He said that the campaigning process was an eye opening one and the ANC is ready to put in action all that they have promised. And this time they are actually going to fix the problems that the country is facing. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He also addressed challenges that he saw while driving in Soweto including the protest in Dlamini where roads were blocked, she reports.

The president promised to address electricity and water challenges that residents have been complaining about, Modise adds.

