Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist
Newzroom Afrika is outraged by the arrest of reporter Ziniko Mhlaba. This was after he and a camera person were prevented from continuing their live coverage from and Orlando East voting station during the local government elections on Monday by the police.
READ: Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
Newzroom Afrika news director Katy Katopodis tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
He was put into the back of a police vehicle, handcuffed - we can see the marks on his hands - and then thrown into a police holding cell. We are absolutely outraged and we have taken this up at the highest of levels with both SAPS and the IEC. It is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. He has been released now but it is something we are taking very seriously.Katy Katopodis, News director - Newzroom Afrika
More from Local
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.Read More
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations
MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS after 10 to 15 minutes.Read More
Kempton Park residents frustrated as Eskom switches off power on election day
Residents from Kempton Park West, Terenure, Rhodes field, Aston Manor, Edleen, Van Riebeeck Park and surrounding areas woke up to no electricity on Monday.Read More
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.Read More
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead
Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.Read More
Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.Read More
Cele reassures KZN communities of safe elections on Monday
Police Minister Bheki Cele says voting stations in Mkhabathini will be open for the local government elections.Read More
Day two of special votes underway across the country
Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Monday.Read More
Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex'
Certified financial planner talks about how withdrawal from pension funds are taxed.Read More