Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist





Newzroom Afrika is outraged by the arrest of reporter Ziniko Mhlaba. This was after he and a camera person were prevented from continuing their live coverage from and Orlando East voting station during the local government elections on Monday by the police.

Newzroom Afrika news director Katy Katopodis tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

He was put into the back of a police vehicle, handcuffed - we can see the marks on his hands - and then thrown into a police holding cell. We are absolutely outraged and we have taken this up at the highest of levels with both SAPS and the IEC. It is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. He has been released now but it is something we are taking very seriously. Katy Katopodis, News director - Newzroom Afrika