'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'

Today at 21:05
Update on LGEs 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Ray White
Today at 21:35
Court halts xenophobic raids in inner-city Joburg
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musawenkosi Cabe
Siyabonga Mahlangu - General Secretary for Inner City Federal
Today at 22:05
Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr John Nchaupe Molepo - senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipa... 1 November 2021 12:02 PM
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS aft... 1 November 2021 12:00 PM
View all Local
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute. 1 November 2021 6:29 PM
CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes Party president Lesiba Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning. 1 November 2021 5:14 PM
View all Politics
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'

1 November 2021 3:55 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
DA coalitions
Coalitions
#Elections2021
LGE2021

Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz talks about possible coalitions in these elections than in 2016

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is happy with how the local government elections are going so far.

The commission says 99% of the 23 148 voting stations opened on time with the others experiencing minor glitches.

Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz says the country will see more of what happened in 2016 in terms of coalitions.

We do expect ActionSA to have a deciding presence and effect in the Gauteng metros and possibly in eThekwini.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

We expect that the EFF will have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around with the party growing in many municipalities.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

Every new elections bring new choices and elections.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Politics

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Read More arrow_forward

CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes

1 November 2021 5:14 PM

Party president Lesiba Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints

1 November 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who was in Chiawelo where the president voted.

Read More arrow_forward

SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot

1 November 2021 12:02 PM

Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele

1 November 2021 10:50 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.

Read More arrow_forward

DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead

1 November 2021 8:40 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

Wear a mask, observe social distance at polling stations today - IEC

1 November 2021 7:49 AM

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi unpacks what voters can expect when voting on Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?

1 November 2021 7:19 AM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.

Read More arrow_forward

Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes

30 October 2021 9:27 AM

Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

We want change: Voters in Joubert Park show up at polls

1 November 2021 8:26 PM

Zille allegedly manhandled by cop, Ipid now investigating

1 November 2021 7:28 PM

WATCH LIVE: IEC gives update as election day draws to an end

1 November 2021 7:13 PM

