'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is happy with how the local government elections are going so far.
The commission says 99% of the 23 148 voting stations opened on time with the others experiencing minor glitches.
Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz says the country will see more of what happened in 2016 in terms of coalitions.
We do expect ActionSA to have a deciding presence and effect in the Gauteng metros and possibly in eThekwini.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
We expect that the EFF will have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around with the party growing in many municipalities.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
Every new elections bring new choices and elections.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
