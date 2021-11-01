Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'





Democratic South Africa’s sixth local government elections took place on Monday in an environment wildly different to the previous five.

Covid-19, shocking acts of corruption, party infighting and grossly inadequate service delivery across the country all have a role to play.

An IEC official inks a voter's thumb at a voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

Madia spoke about what happened at the polls on Monday.

There’ll be a blame game [about the low turnout] … Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

… ActionSA, who’ve come out of nowhere, and captured the imaginations of South Africans. I think Herman Mashaba will land somewhere significant… Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

Forecasters are having a tough time… they’re being cautious… Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

By the end of the evening, we’ll start seeing early numbers… By the end of tomorrow, you’ll start having a fuller picture… Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

