'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
Democratic South Africa’s sixth local government elections took place on Monday in an environment wildly different to the previous five.
Covid-19, shocking acts of corruption, party infighting and grossly inadequate service delivery across the country all have a role to play.
It was partly expected… The numbers are looking low… It’s not going to favour the big parties…Tasneem Essop, Researcher - Society, Work and Politics Institute
