



Democratic South Africa’s sixth local government elections took place on Monday in an environment wildly different to the previous five.

Covid-19, shocking acts of corruption, party infighting and grossly inadequate service delivery across the country all have a role to play.

A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (scroll up to listen).

It was partly expected… The numbers are looking low… It’s not going to favour the big parties… Tasneem Essop, Researcher - Society, Work and Politics Institute

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'