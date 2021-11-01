CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes





CHANGE Party president Lesiba Molokomme wants elections stopped.

He says his party’s name has been replaced with that of another party on the Proportional Representation (PR) ballot papers for both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.

Speaking to John Perlman, Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning.

CHANGE party is not on the PR ballot paper in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. Lesiba Molokomme, President - CHANGE Party

The IEC confirmed that they (Active Movement for Change) is not contesting in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, I am sure of other places. Lesiba Molokomme, President - CHANGE Party

The shocking party is if you google the IEC and go to find your ballot, you will find on that ballot in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg on the PR ballot paper the name CHANGE is there but on the physical ballot paper, it's not there. Lesiba Molokomme, President - CHANGE Party

Listen to the full interview below: