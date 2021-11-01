Streaming issues? Report here
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years

1 November 2021 7:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
results
company results
Portia Derby
Transnet results

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Transnet recorded a loss of R8.4 billion in the year to 31 March 2021 compared to a profit of R7.9 billion in the previous financial year.

Transnet delayed the release of its annual results on Friday due to discussions with Treasury and the Auditor General about its qualified audit and findings of irregular expenditure.

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby (scroll up to listen).

I don’t regret taking the job… It was obvious that, as we dug, we would start to find things…

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet

We are all starting to understand that we need to go back to basics… We need to focus more on infrastructure… In the case of ports, the person-to-machine ratio has been completely breached…

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet

We wanted to make sure that these transactions, we run them transparently… a R100 billion expansion of the Durban port…

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet

Maputo is an important part of our system…

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet

There’s no doubt, there’s a lot of work to be done in terms of improving our performance…

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years


































