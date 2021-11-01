Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years
Transnet recorded a loss of R8.4 billion in the year to 31 March 2021 compared to a profit of R7.9 billion in the previous financial year.
Transnet delayed the release of its annual results on Friday due to discussions with Treasury and the Auditor General about its qualified audit and findings of irregular expenditure.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby (scroll up to listen).
I don’t regret taking the job… It was obvious that, as we dug, we would start to find things…Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet
We are all starting to understand that we need to go back to basics… We need to focus more on infrastructure… In the case of ports, the person-to-machine ratio has been completely breached…Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet
We wanted to make sure that these transactions, we run them transparently… a R100 billion expansion of the Durban port…Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet
Maputo is an important part of our system…Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet
There’s no doubt, there’s a lot of work to be done in terms of improving our performance…Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years
