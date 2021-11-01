Streaming issues? Report here
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Sponsored
Climate change
Standard Bank
ESG
COP26
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Dr. Crispian Olver, Director at Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, and Joanne Yawitch, CEO of National Business Initiative, talk about how South Africa plans to become more sustainable and play it’s part in the global initiative to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

Following the latest IPCC report, the global goal is to decrease the world’s carbon emissions to net zero over the next 30 years. As an emissions-heavy country, South Africa has to take urgent action. In order to decarbonize and build resilience, SA requires international assistance and an industrial reconstruction due to our dependence on fossil fuel-based energy.

Dr. Olver lists some of the country’s major energy emitters that have already agreed to contribute to making net zero by 2050 a reality.

We’ve got two of the largest emitters on the African continent. SASOL and Eskom have both signed on to the net zero target by 2050. Anglo has gone even further, they’ve got a net zero target for 2040.These are very significant commitments. It’s about putting our economy onto the steady path to reduce emissions over time.

Dr. Crispian Olver, Director, Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission

Many other businesses have also adjusted their strategies to become more environmentally conscious. This is both good for the planet and for future business as the new generation of customers are leaning more towards using products and services that share these values. Yawitch mentions how investors will also have to adhere to being more socially conscious under the latest government (King IV) regulations.

[If you look at] particularly the fourth iteration of king and what it requires of companies in relation to its stakeholders, its responsibilities to the environment - they are quite significantly rigorous in terms of ensuring that companies think very carefully about how ESG issues relate to their core strategy and their core business.

Joanne Yawitch, CEO, National Business Initiative

Led by Yawitch, the NBI has joined forces with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to research and discover pathways to make net-zero emissions by 2050 a reality. After looking at various sectors throughout the economy, She says that net-zero will require a great amount of financing and collaboration between stakeholders, but it is feasible.

Although 2050 seems like a long time to go, it is vital that we make these changes now so that there is some progress, even if it’s slow. But it can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in. For more information visit Standard Bank Wholesale Clients.




