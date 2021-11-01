Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Update on LGEs 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Ray White
Today at 21:35
Court halts xenophobic raids in inner-city Joburg
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musawenkosi Cabe
Siyabonga Mahlangu - General Secretary for Inner City Federal
Today at 22:05
Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr John Nchaupe Molepo - senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipa... 1 November 2021 12:02 PM
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS aft... 1 November 2021 12:00 PM
View all Local
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute. 1 November 2021 6:29 PM
CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes Party president Lesiba Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning. 1 November 2021 5:14 PM
View all Politics
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Scam
Farzam Ehsani
cryptocurrencies
scamwatch
VALR.com
cryptocurrency scam
crypto scam
Squid Game
squid

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

After rising by 100 000% in less than a week, the anonymous person/people behind the SQUID cryptocurrency have pulled the plug, making off with about R32 million.

SQUID peaked at $2861 before falling to $0.

Squid Game, Netflix (© rokastenys/123rf.com)

RELATED: Squid Game Cryptocurrency Scammers Make Off With $2.1 Million - Gizmodo

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com (scroll up to listen).

The SQUID token is not available to our customers…

Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com

In the last few hours, it has lost 99.999% of its value… A lot of people were left holding nothing of value… A lot of lessons in this story.

Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com

This looks like a potential scam… There’s no connection whatsoever [to Squid Game on Netflix] …

Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million




1 November 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Scam
Farzam Ehsani
cryptocurrencies
scamwatch
VALR.com
cryptocurrency scam
crypto scam
Squid Game
squid

More from MyMoney Online

Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes

22 October 2021 10:11 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

9 August 2021 6:27 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

Business Politics Elections

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

Business Politics Elections

[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

We want change: Voters in Joubert Park show up at polls

1 November 2021 8:26 PM

Zille allegedly manhandled by cop, Ipid now investigating

1 November 2021 7:28 PM

WATCH LIVE: IEC gives update as election day draws to an end

1 November 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA