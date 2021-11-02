Streaming issues? Report here
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight

2 November 2021 6:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fuel
Petrol price
Petrol
diesel increase

The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.

The Energy Department on Monday night announced that petrol is going up by R1.21 at midnight on Tuesday.

The department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.

In a statement, the department said the rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.




