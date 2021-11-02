'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'





With over 630,000 ballots counted so far, it's still too early to definitely say that we've had our worst voter turnout in history, the Electoral Commission (IEC) says.

By 5pm yesterday, the commission said that 8 million people had turned up to vote, despite over 26 million eligible voters registering for these municipal elections.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.

Speaking to people in the township, you got a sense that people feel very much let down, and voters say they have realised they are no longer a priority and it is now a power struggle between politicians. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Then you come to the urban voters, who went out in large numbers to change what they say was a dismal performance in their local government structures. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

