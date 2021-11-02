In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC
After facing a lot of challenges during the special voter weekend, the Electoral Commission (IEC) continued to experience problems on election day.
Some voters were happy with their voting experience but many were angry with the IEC.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the commission's vice chairperson Janet Love to give more insight on what transpired on voting day.
As far as we are concerned, the day was a mixed bag, on the one hand we managed to open voting stations in quite agitated communities. Secondly, we have been navigating an incredibly tight schedule and timetable. From that point we have pulled out all the stops.Janet Love, Vice chairperson - IEC
She says with the many challenges that the IEC faced on the day, the commission will have to visit training of staff.
This is the first patch of presiding officers that had to deal with the devise, but I do think we did a lot of training and in most stations we had presiding officers who have gone the extra mile.Janet Love, Vice chairperson - IEC
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
