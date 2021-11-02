[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a video of two guys stealing public plants goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Public vandalism and theft.— Rolf Endres (@Rolf_Endres) November 1, 2021
Anybody know these guys? Will report it to the cops, but let me know.
No better than stealing our railways. @JoburgParksZoo @Marttwit @JoburgMPD @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/BeChDpasqy
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/phanthit/phanthit1904/phanthit190400066/121549047-succulents-or-cactus-in-desert-botanical-garden-for-decoration-and-agriculture-design-.jpg
