[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a video of two guys stealing public plants goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Public vandalism and theft.



Anybody know these guys? Will report it to the cops, but let me know.



No better than stealing our railways. @JoburgParksZoo @Marttwit @JoburgMPD @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/BeChDpasqy — Rolf Endres (@Rolf_Endres) November 1, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: