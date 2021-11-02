Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets

2 November 2021 8:13 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets

Social media is talking after a video of parents telling their kids to take a whole bucket of sweets while trick a treating goes viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




