[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets

Social media is talking after a video of parents telling their kids to take a whole bucket of sweets while trick a treating goes viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: